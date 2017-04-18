Help Wanted

HELP WANTED 3/11 CNA’s FT or PT 3/11 LNA FT. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home. Call Pam/ Adm. – 324-5281 Looking for honest, caring, dependable individuals to work in a LTC setting Competitive wages – EOE

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Outdoor sporting goods distributor in Vandalia, Mo is seeking qualified candidates to join our Commissioned Sales Team. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualities: Knowledge of outdoor industry and products preferred but not required. Excellent communication skills and attention to detail. Computer literate. Excellent work attendance history. Benefits Include: Paid Holidays, Earned Paid Time Off, Employee Discount on Products, Medical Insurance. Green Supply 3059 Audrain Rd 581 – Vandalia, Mo. 63382 No phone calls Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

HELP WANTED MAINTENANCE/GROUNDS, HOUSEKEEPERS & GUARDS Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort at 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville Call 573-242-3577 for more info EOE & Drug Free Employer

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting full-time 12-8 and full-time 4-12. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only Phone calls not accepted Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane – Louisiana EOE

HELP WANTED Seasonal part-time and full-time drivers needed. For hauling live fish & stocking lakes & ponds. Must have a clean driving record. Having a CDL & basic mechanical knowledge is a plus. Perfect job for retired or semi-retired individuals. Call Ted at 324-6490 or 573-470-2330. CURRYVILLE FISHERIES 6333 Highway V Curryville, MO.

EXPANDING BUSINESS Need Flat Bed Drivers. Local, Home Nightly. Class A CDL Required. 754-0379 or 217-242-1677