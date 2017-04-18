Earl Johnson

Earl Johnson, 92, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and formerly of Eolia died Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Florida Shores Assisted Living in Edgewater, Fla.

Funeral service was at noon Friday at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, Eolia Chapel with the Rev. Barry Pfister officiating. Interment followed at St. Charles Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1924 in Ridgeway, Ill., to Orville and Delly Lynn “Trusty” Johnson. Earl was blessed with seven siblings, Segal, Marie, T.A., Kenneth, Pearl, Nancy and Orville.

He served in both the United States Navy and United States Air Force during WWII. On Sept. 20, 1952, he married Mary Huff in Rock Island, Ill. Together they raised their three children, Curtis, Rita and Earl.

Earl was a kind and caring individual who was a good provider for his family. He worked as a copper miner in Miami, Arizona for over 15 years. After his beloved wife, Mary, died he moved to Florida to be closer to some family.

Surviving are his three children, Curtis “Shorty” Mills and wife, Peggy, Rita Brown and husband, Mike and Earl “Buddy” Johnson and wife, Joya; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife on July 31, 2011 and his siblings.

Memorials may be made to “You Caring for Jenna’s Journey at Conquering Cancer Again, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Cremation, 1304 Boone St., Troy, MO 63379

Family and friends are invited to sign our on-line guest registry at: www.mccoyblossomfh.com