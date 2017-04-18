Nina M. Drainer

Nina M. Nelson Drainer, 80, of Jefferson City died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Capitol Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

Funeral services were Tuesday at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Vandalia with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Interment was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Tuesday from 9-10 a.m., at the church.

She was born Feb. 28, 1937 in Bowling Green the daughter of Guy and Susie Lennington Nelson. She married John Robert Drainer on March 14, 1957 in Bowling Green.

Survivors include her husband, John of Jefferson City; two daughters, Diane Irwin and husband, Don and Dawn Stegeman and husband, Roger, all of Jefferson City; a son Bob Drainer and wife, Kim of Wardsville; six grandchildren, Capt. Cole Stegeman and wife, Sarah of RAF Lakenheath, England, Taylor Stegeman, Lexi Stegeman, Kyle Irwin of Jefferson City, Carson Drainer and Elizabeth Drainer of Wardsville; and a brother, Fred Nelson and wife, Mary of Vandalia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ivan Nelson, Gale Nelson and Glen Nelson; and two sisters, Vera Orf and Lucy Skillman.

Nina was a Bowling Green High School graduate and member of Immaculate Conception of Jefferson City. Nina worked 22 years for Montgomery Wards and retired in 1995.

She was her grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader at their sporting and extracurricular events. Nina love to watch Cardinal baseball, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening, crochet, and traveling to reunions. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Nina loved sharing great stories and memories from her childhood years to her time spent with close friends in the United States Navy.

Pallbearers were Taylor Stegeman, Kyle Irwin, Melvin Jones, Ronnie Hendrix, Allen Nelson and John Howard Nelson. Honorary pallbearers were Cole Stegeman and Carson Drainer.

Memorials are encouraged to Dr. Tamara Hopkins Patient Assistance Program and Immaculate Conception Church in Jefferson City.