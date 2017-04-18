Opal L. Gregory

Opal L. Thompson Gregory, 96, of rural Curryville died Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were Monday at 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia with Pastor Lyndell Thompson officiating.. Interment was in New Harmony Church Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

She was born Oct. 2, 1920 in Americus, the daughter of Shelby Henry and Mary Ethel Naughton Thompson. She married Emmett Glen Gregory in St. Louis on Dec. 28, 1943. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2004.

Survivors include two sons, Melvin L. Gregory of Fulton; and Robert G. Gregory and wife, Kim of rural Curryville; two daughters, Dorothy L. Edwards and husband, Dennis R. of Moberly, and Helen M. Gray of New Hartford; 10 grandchildren, Joel David Edwards of Silver Springs, Joshua L. Gregory of Hopper, Neb., Seth M. Gregory of Curryville, Caleb E. Gregory of Middletown, Benjamin G. Gregory of Curryville, Ryan S. Gray of Leawood, Kan.; Brandon M. Gray of Troy, Chad E. Gray and Kelsey N. Gray, both of St. Louis, and Trevor B. Gray of New Hartford; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by his parents, husband, Glen; five brothers, Virgil Thompson, Lloyd Thompson, Omar Thompson, Charles Thompson, Bernard Thompson; and two sisters, Merle Metcalf and Edna Haden.

She was a 1940 Curryville High School graduate and had lived most of her adult life in the rural Curryville/Estes area.

Opal had been a full-time homemaker on the family farm except for a short time where she worked at a ball bearing factory in St. Louis during World War II. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Vandalia and had helped with vacation Bible school.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, canning, reading, fishing, helping with 4-H in years past and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Seth Gregory, Caleb Gregory, Benjamin Gregory, Ryan Gray, Brandon Gray and Chad Gray. Honorary pallbearers were Joel Edwards, Joshua Gregory, Trevor Gray and Kelsey Gray.

Memorials are encouraged to the Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch, 601 N. Center Street, Shelbina, MO 63468.