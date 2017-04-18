Wilmer Donald Hanson

Services for Wilmer Donald Hanson, 98, of Laddonia, were at 11 a.m., Monday at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with the Rev. Joe Jones officiating. Burial was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was Sunday from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Mr. Hanson died Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Aug.t 18, 1918 in Farmer,. the son of Franklin Benjamin and Sadie Pearl Kimberlin Hanson. He was married to Velma Benton Montague on Jan. 5, 1946 in Bowling Green. She preceded him in death Aug. 12, 2014.

Survivors include two sons, Donald Hanson and wife, Sharon and Monte Hanson and wife, Glee, all of Laddonia; two daughters, Vicki Dixon and husband, Mike of Laddonia, and Veanna Snodgrass and husband, Brian of Vandalia; one sister-in-law, Wanda Hanson of Curryville, one niece, Wanda Eaton Purviance of St. Charles; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: three brothers, Lloyd, Stanley, and Paul Hanson; four sisters, Victoria Willis, Irene Oakes, Dorothy Lovelace, and Floy Williamson; and one granddaughter, Amy Kay Hanson.

Mr. Hanson was a lifetime area resident and farmer. He served in the United States Army in World War II and attained the rank of corporal.

He moved to his present home in 1948. He became a member of the West Cuivre Baptist Church in 1954 when they reorganized and remained an active member.

Mr. Hanson enjoyed hunting deer, pheasant, and quail, playing with his Ford tractors and backhoes, and farm life. His richest blessings were his family.

Pallbearers were Travis Dixon, Josiah Hanson, Micah Hanson, Andrew Snodgrass, Donald Hanson II, and Clark Wright. Honorary pallbearers were Abbygayle Jones, Brandon Powell, Jim Hester, and Emily Snodgrass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Cuivre Baptist Church, c/o Don Hanson, 701 Elm St., Laddonia, MO 63352.

