Bonnie J. Street

Bonnie J. Teague Street, 86, died Monday, March 27, 2017 at her home in Fenton.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 1 at Fellowship baptist Church with burial in Mill Creek Cemetery near Silex.

She was born in Whiteside on Oct. 1, 1930 to Howard and Elsie Rector Teague. She married Richard J. Street on Aug. 6, 1950.

Survivors include her children, Jean Meyer and husband, Dennis, Richard Street Jr., and wife, Martie, and Steven Street and wife, Fran; nine grandchildren four great-grandchildren; a sister, Grace Street of Silex; sisters-in-law, Nora Teague, Troy, Jean Briggs and husband, LeRoy of Innsbrook; a brother-in-law, William Street, Eolia; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Joe Teague.

Bonnie was a 1948 graduate of Eolia High School. She was a member of the Fellowship baptist Church in High Ridge where she served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member.