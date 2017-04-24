HELP WANTED

HELP WANTED: 3/11 LPN FT or PT Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home Call Pam/ Adm. – 324-5281 Looking for honest, caring, dependable individuals to work in a LTC setting. Competitive wages – EOE

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking Full & Part-Time Certified Nursing Assistants & Nursing Assistants. Training provided to become certified. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking FULL & PART-TIME RNs & LPNs. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

RECEPTIONIST/CLERICAL POSITION at Pike-Lincoln Technical Center (185 days per year). Qualifications: Strong Communication Skills • Proficient in Google • Detailed Oriented. Benefits Include: Employee Health and Life Insurance • Paid Sick and Personal Days • Public School Retirement System. Background check required. Applications: www.cloptonhawks.com Or Send Resume & Application to: PLTC c/o Receptionist Position 342 Vo Tech Road Eolia, MO 63344 Pike County R-III Schools An Equal Opportunity Employer

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Outdoor sporting goods distributor in Vandalia, Mo is seeking qualified candidates to join our Commissioned Sales Team. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualities: Knowledge of outdoor industry and products preferred but not required. Excellent communication skills and attention to detail. Computer literate. Excellent work attendance history. Benefits Include: Paid Holidays, Earned Paid Time Off, Employee Discount on Products, Medical Insurance. Green Supply 3059 Audrain Rd 581 – Vandalia, Mo. 63382 No phone calls. Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

VAN-FAR SCHOOL DISTRICT is accepting applications for High School Secretary. Interested candidates may obtain an application in the superintendent’s office or apply online at www.vf.k12.mo.us The base salary is $18,000 with health benefits and is an eleven month contract (off the month of July). Job duties include data entry and clerical duties, student and parent assistance, assisting the principal as needed, and other duties as assigned. For questions please contact Mrs. Kim Pafford at 573-594-6442 It is the policy of the Van-Far R-I School District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, religion, or ancestry in its educational programs, activities, or employment practices.

HELP WANTED MAINTENANCE/GROUNDS, HOUSEKEEPERS & GUARDS Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort at 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville. Call 573-242-3577 for more info EOE & Drug Free Employer

HANDYMAN – Clarksville, rental repairs, cleaning, painting, yard work, etc. $10 per hour. 242-3821.

KERNS CONSTRUCTION – 1001 Bus. Hwy. 61 N., B.G. Stop by for application, 324-3433. (tf)

HELP WANTED Maple Grove Lodge has a full-time 6 a.m.- p.m., position open for RN or LPN. Work every other weekend. Benefits include insurance, 401K and vacation. Competitive salary based on experience. Apply in person at Maple Grove Lodge 2407 Kentucky Street – Louisiana EOE

HELP WANTED Full-time aide position available on 2-10 shift at Maple Grove Lodge. Work every other weekend. Competitive salary based on experience. Benefits include insurance, 401K & Vacation. Apply in person at Maple Grove Lodge 2407 Kentucky Street – Louisiana – EOE