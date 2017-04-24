Herbert B. Griffith

Herbert Bertrum Griffith, 91, of St. Charles, Missouri, formerly of Louisiana died Monday, April 24, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.,until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

He was born on July 30, 1925 in Clarksville, the ninth of 10 children, to Russell Ray Griffith and Bertha Bell Blackwell Griffith. He married Sue E. Gibson on March 26, 1948 in Jonesboro, Ark. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2016. They had been married 68 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Griffith Williams and husband, Paul of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son, Christopher D. Griffith and wife, Nancy of Mexico; four grandchildren, Michael Williams and wife, Mollie, Laura Williams Sunderland and husband, Eric, Benjamin Griffith and wife, Jessica, and Heather Griffith Laramie; 7 great-grandchildren, Brodie and Oliver Williams, Samantha Sunderland, Evelyn and Alice Griffith, and Brayden and Maelie Laramie; a sister-in-law, Bobette Griffith, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and four sisters.

He had graduated from Clarksville High School with the Class of 1944. He was a veteran of WWII serving in occupied Japan with the US Army. He attended the Presbyterian Church in Louisiana and St. Charles, Missouri where he had sang in the choir for 54 years. He had also sang in the Syracuse Men’s Choir. From the time of early childhood, he had a beautiful singing voice.

He had been employed by Wagner Electric Company. His quote to live by was, “Live by patience, temperance, tolerance, and all things in moderation, and follow the golden rule.”

He was a wonderful loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and he loved his family.

Memorials may be made to Greenwood Cemetery, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.