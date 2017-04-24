Milton E. Hume

Milton E. Hume, Milton E. 89, of Bowling Green died peacefully Saturday, April 22, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

At the request of Milton, traditional funeral services were not held. The private memorial arrangements were made by his family to honor him in a “Celebration of Life” with Doug Storts officiating. He is now at peace and has joined his family in the next life and is truly missed.

He is the son of the late Milton Pratt and Beulah Van Moss Hume, born Jan. 11, 1928 in Bowling Green. He married Clara May Aaron on July 15, 1971. She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2016.

Survivors include a legacy of three loving children and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Clara.

Milton was a barber for some 36 years at the Ebers Barber Shop in Bowling Green. A Baptist by faith, Milton enjoyed fly fishing, archery, wood carving, long walks in the woods and was a proud lifetime member of the NRA.

Memorials are encouraged to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Milton Hume

Arrangements under the direction of Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.