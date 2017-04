Bowling Green Prom 2017

Bowling Green High School held prom activities on Saturday, April 22 at the school. “Rustic Romance” was the theme of this year’s event. Josh Gibson and Dakota Hipes (seated) were crowned king and queen. The court included (standing, l-r): Chloe Calhoun, Gaven Comley, Erin Martin, Reid Glen, Taylor Schneidler, and Trey Nichols.