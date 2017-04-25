Bowling Green Man Charged With Exposing Himself To Elderly Woman

A Bowling Green man will face a misdemeanor charge of sexual misconduct following an incident that allegedly occurred on Friday, April 21.

Bowling Green Chief of Police Don Nacke said the department received a call from an elderly female on Friday that a white male had exposed himself to her at a local business. He noted that the Pike County Sheriff’s Department had received information that a person matching the description was at a residence near Highway Y.

The vehicle described by the witness was observed a short while later in the area of the city park. Officers identified Adam Shane Lovelace, 41, and he was taken into custody.

Lovelace has been charged with the misdemeanor of sexual misconduct in the first degree. Bond was set by Judge David Ash at $1,500.

Nacke thanked the Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with the investigation.

Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.