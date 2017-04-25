Omohundro Is Named New Head Coach Of Clopton Lady Hawks Basketball Program

Former Star Will Take Over Program Following Lagemann, Lindsay

The Clopton School Board made it official last week and named Deaven Omohundro the new coach of the Lady Hawks basketball program to replace Larry Lagemann.

Lagemann announced his retirement from coaching recently following a 20-year bout that has included both the Clopton boy’s and girl’s programs and a couple of trips to state. Omohundro was one of the many students he coached over the years. She has served as his assistant for all four years she has been with the Clopton School District since signing on in 2013. She has also coached the junior varsity team during that time and served as the junior high girl’s basketball coach for the past two years. She also teaches middle school math.

“I think Deaven will do a great job with the program,” Lagemann noted. “She was a tremendous asset to the program the last four years as an assistant and junior high coach. She has built good relationships with the girls and relates well with them.”

Lagemann added that Omohundro was “extremely competitive” as a player and will bring that same level to the sidelines.

“Deaven has the work ethic, background and knowledge that is needed to continue the success of the program. I am excited for Deaven and look forward to watching the program under her guidance.”

Omohundro said she feels blessed to have been given the opportunity to take over the winning program.

“I am so proud of all the success the program has had in the last 15 years or so and to be able to continue to be a part of it makes me feel extremely grateful. Needless to say I am very anxious and excited to get started.”

Lagemann started as an assistant to Ed Lindsay and Omohundro got her start under Lagemann. It’s difficult not to be excited for the future of Clopton basketball.

“I definitely think many of the things I am wanting to do mirrors that of Coach Lagemann’s philosophy,” Omohundro said of her own coaching philosophy. “I learned a great deal from him during my time as his assistant and his success speaks for itself. I hope to continue many of the things the girls have done in the previous years and hopefully add in some things I learned during my course of playing and coaching as well.”

Omohundro said she hasn’t had the opportunity to speak to the team as a whole yet as many were testing and taking trips last week.

“I hope to have a meeting here in the next few days. I have scheduled our summer workouts much like we have done the last several years.”

She added there will be many early morning workouts and practices as well as shootouts, all mostly in the month of June. She noted that she ready to get started and get back to the business of Clopton basketball.