Alex Ray Simpson

Memorial services for Alex Ray Simpson of Elsberry will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

The Rev. Paul Garven, pastor of the Elsberry United Methodist Church will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., Thursday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Alex, 19,died Friday, April 28, 2017 in Pacific.

He was born April 8, 1998 in St. Louis. Raised in the Elsberry area, he attended Elsberry High School through 11th grade and was attending Pacific High School this past year. Alex enjoyed art, tattoos, Parkour, Anime and Dubstep.

Survivors include his parents, Dennis “Greg” and Nicole Simpson of Elsberry; and two sisters, Celena and Keira Simpson, both of Elsberry. He also leaves his grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials may be made to the Family of Alex Simpson in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneral home.com.