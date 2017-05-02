Bowling Green Board Considers Police Uniform Policy

The committee of the Bowling Green Board of Aldermen discussed a new policy to help protect against expenses involved in uniforming new police officers who do not stay with the city for a long period of time.

City Administrator Barb Allison presented board members with various policies obtained from other municipalities. She pointed out that just to put a new officer in pants and shirts with stripes and a badge it is $150. This doesn’t include the protective vest and other gear or any of the training the city provides. She said it came up when a few officers were outfitted and then left the city in a short time. She noted to board members on Monday, May 1 that Alderman Terry Burris had been in favor of such a policy. He was absent from the meeting. His fellow board members agreed.

After asking Chief of Police Don Nacke for his input on the impact of such a policy and his opinion on what would work best, it appeared several members were in favor of a policy crafted around the one for the Moberly Police Department.

Allison suggested that she work with Chief Nacke on a policy that is specifically tailored to Bowling Green’s needs. Board members voted in favor of tabling the matter until a policy is crafted and presented at next month’s committee meeting.

The policy in Moberly calls for officers to remain with the department a minimum period of 36-months or the officer is responsible for some or all of the costs involved in initial outfitting/training. The policy the board liked calls for officers who resign (or are fired for misconduct) to reimburse 100 percent of costs, 75-percent between 13-24 months and 50 percent in the 25-36 month period.

Nacke noted that most of the initial training is done in-house, though outside training could come within that time frame.

The board also elected a new chairman on Monday as Mike Pugh was elected 4-0. Members also gave initial approval to a bid for upgrades to the police department’s security system. The bid from Alarm 24 was for $8,487. The measure will get final approval at the regular board meeting on Monday, May 15.

Board members received updates from department heads. Mel Orf, the city’s building inspector and code enforcement officer, pointed out that permits have been approved for Casey’s General Store and the Dollar Tree.