Clopton Prom 2017

Clopton High School held prom activities on Saturday, April 29 at Woods Fort. “Once Upon A Time” was the theme of this year’s event. Kevin Hammett and Allyssa Parrish (center) were crowned king and queen. The court also included (from left) Mark Frank, Collin Lockard, Scott Kuntz, the king and queen, Katie McCrory, Tori Werkmeister and Ashtyn Lagemann.