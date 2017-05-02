Local Track Teams Compete In Louisiana Invitational

Several local track teams competed in the Louisiana Invitational on April 25. The Bowling Green boy’s and girl’s teams each collected first place finishes at the event.

The boy’s had 196 points, Van-Far boy’s finished second with 147, Louisiana was fourth with 68, and Clopton was fifth with 35.

The Bowling Green girl’s had 213 points, Van-Far was third with 94, Louisiana was fourth with 91 and Clopton finished fifth with 46.

MEN’S RESULTS

100 Meters – Sharrod “Boomer” Connor, VFHS, 1st, 11.37; Jacob Garner, VFHS, 2nd, 11.69; Eli Ankelman, CHS, 3rd, 11.80; Dalton Oberhaus, LHS, 4th, 12.02; Lane Parker, BGHS, 6th, 12.41; Malcolm Lewis, BGHS, 7th, 12.56; Brandon Chatman, LHS, 10th, 13.23; Peyton Sambo, CHS, 12th, 13.48; Luke Hildebrand, BGHS, 12th, 13.60.

200 Meters – Sharrod “Boomer” Connor, VFHS, 1st, 23.01; Dalton Oberhaus, LHS, 2nd, 23.67; Brenden Henderson, BGHS, 3rd, 23.96; Justin LeBeouf, BGHS, 4th, 24.17; Matt Kay, BGHS, 5th, 24.24; Dillion Minor, VFHS, 6th, 24.36; TImothy Elder, LHS, 7th, 26.45; Ryan Murray, LHS, 8th, 27.50; Peyton Cambo, CHS, 9th, 28.53; Michael Wright, CHS, 10th, 29.05.

400 Meters – Parker Wallace, CFHS, 1st, 51.87; Justin LeBeouf, BGHS, 2nd, 52.12; Verlyn Johnson, VFHS, 3rd, 54.94; Jake Sencenbaugh, LHS, 4th, 56.25; Lane Parker, BGHS, 5th, 57.73; Dylan Smith, CHS, 7th, 58.33; Cale Shotton, BGHS, 8th, 59.71; Chancey Runyon, LHS, 9th, 1:01.71; Alex Flowers, VFHS, 10th, 1:07.62; Micahel Wright, CHS, 11th, 1:10.62; Michael Powers, LHS, 12th, 1:11.03.

800 Meters – Lathyn McMorris, VFHS, 1st, 2:04.36; Avery Mudd, BGHS, 2nd, 2:12.55; Kyle Horner, BGHS, 3rd, 2:14.87; Blaine Hunt, BGHS, 4th, 2:16.93; Patrick Finnegan, VFHS, 5th, 2:24.04; Donovan Denslow, CHS, 6th, 2:28.77; Morgan Slatten, VFHS, 7th, 2:32.10; Brett Weimer, LHS, 10th, 2:53.39.

1600 Meters – Donovan Denslow, CHS, 2nd, 5:07.82; Max Brandenburger, BGHS, 3rd, 5:12.92; Tyler Robinson, VFHS, 4th, 5:24.85; Brian Kirtlink, LHS, 5th, 5:25.60; Andrew Bowen, BGHS, 6th, 5:31.09; Chase Grote, BGHS, 7th, 5:43.10; Samuel Hazel, VFHS, 8th, 6:02.73.

3200 Meters – Lathyn McMorris, VFHS, 2nd, 11:28.26; Tyler Robinson, VFHS, 3rd, 11:41.30; Samuel Hazel, VFHS, 4th, 12:15.47; Cody Wilkinson, BGHS, 5th, 12:16.07; Bailey Kiel, BGHS, 6th, 12:50.36; Andrew Dobyns, BGHS, 7th, 13:54.40.

110 Meter Hurdles – Beau brandt, BGHS, 1st, 16.55; Chad Bowen, LHS, 2nd, 17.98; Connor Shannon, BGHS, 3rd, 18.12; Cody Love, LHS, 4th, 19.10.

300 Meter Hurdles – Trevor Crider, VFHS, 1st, 42.81; Beau Brandt, BGHS, 2nd, 43.90; Connor Channon, BGHS, 3rd, 46.92; Chad Bowen, LHS, 4th, 47.77; Cody Love, LHS, 5th, 49.66; Austin Orf, BGHS, 6th, 50.25.

4×100 Relay – VFHS – 1st, Sharrod “Boomer” Connor, Parker Wallace, Jacob Garner, Trevor Crider, 45.25; BGHS, 2nd, Brenden Henderson, Lane Parker, Malcolm Lewis, Matt Kay, 47.23; CHS, 4th, Eli Ankelman, Dylan Smith, Robert Rothbard, Peyton Sambo, 50.15; LHS, 5th, Rodney Branham, Brandon Chatman, Chad Bowen, Dalton Oberhaus, 51.38.

4×200 Relay – VFHS, 1st, Sharrod “Boomer” Connor, Jacob Garner, Trevor Crider, Parker Wallace, 1:35.50; BGHS, 2nd, Brenden Henderson, Hunter Smith, Beau Brandt, Justin LeBeouf, 1:36.91; LHS, 3rd, Rodney Branham, Dalton Oberhaus, Cody Love, Jake Sencenbaugh, 1:39.01; CHS, 5th, Eli Ankelman, Robert Rothbard, Dylan Smith, Michael Wright, 1:45.37.

4×400 Relay – VFHS, 1st, Parker Wallace, Alex Flowers, Verlyn Johnson, Trevor Crider, 3:42.03; BGHS, 2nd, Kyle Horner, Avery Mudd, Cale Shotton, Jacob Grote, 3:51.93; LHS, 4th, Chad Bowen, Brandon Chatman, Chancey Runyon, Michael Powers, 4:24.73.

4×800 Relay – VFHS, 1st, Tyler Robinson, Samuel Hazel, Lathyn McMorris, Verlyn Johnson, 8:40.92; BGHS, 2nd, Austin Orf, Blaien Hunt, Jacob Grote, Chase Grote, 9:39.40; LHS, 4th, Tyler Pedersen, Brett Weimer, Michael Powers, Caleb Elder, 11:15.45.

Shot Put – Dillon Burbridge, BGHS, 3rd, 39-02; Alex Flowers, VFHS, 4th, 34-10; Ben Walker, BGHS, 5th, 34-08; Kyle Ebers, VFHS, 6th, 34-07; Phillip Byram, BGHS, 7th, 33-08; Jackson Campbell, LHS, 8th, 32; Matthew Harrison, LHS, 9th, 31-06; Damian Walker, CHS, 10th, 31-04; Jesse Calvert, LHS, 12th, 23-08.

Discus – Ben Walker, BGHS, 2nd, 115-02; Kyle Ebers, VFHS, 3rd, 112-02; Damian Walker, CHS, 4th, 97.07; Dillon Burbridge, BGHS, 5th, 96.07; Emmet Deacon, LHS, 6th, 95-06; Jacob Grummel, BGHS, 8th, 87-08; Michael Wright, CHS, 9th, 85-09; Matthew Harrison, LHS, 10th, 79-04; Dalton Gloe, LHS, 11th, 73-11.

Javelin – Jake Sencenbaugh, LHS, 1st, 130-06; Ben Walker, BGHS, 2nd, 112-07; Trenton Robb, BGHS, 4th, 105-04; Jackson Campbell, LHS, 6th, 100-09; Jacob Grummel, BGHS, 7th, 79-01.

High Jump – Matt Kay, BGHS, 1st, 6-02; Corey Bell, BGHS, 2nd, 5-08; Connor Shannon, BGHS, 3rd, 5-08; Brian Kirtlink, LHS, 4th, 5-06.

Long Jump – Kyle Horner, BGHS, 1st, 18-11.50; Corey Bell, BGHS, 2nd, 18-02.50; Walter Salmon Jr., VFHS, 4th, 17; Dillion Minor, VFHS, 6th, 16-03; Brenden Henderson, BGHS, 7th, 16-01.50; Timothy Elder, LHS, 8th, 14-03.50; Brandon Chatman, LHS, 9th, 13-07.50.

Triple Jump – Corey Bell, BGHS, 1st, 39-02; Peyton Sambo, CHS, 3rd, 31-07; Damian Walker, CHS, 4th, 28-08.50; Walter Salmon Jr., VFHS, 5th, 38-07.

WOMEN’S RESULTS

100 Meters – Cheyanne Talley, CHS, 2nd, 13.85; Kinley Charlton, BGHS, 3rd, 13.88; Jordan Garner, VFHS, 4th, 14.30; Hannah Bauman, VFHS, 7th, 15.23; Stephanie Talbert, CHS, 8th, 15.45; MacKenzie Hager, LHS, 9th, 15.57; Taylee Beaty, LHS, 10th, 16.42; Anna Burkemper, BGHS, 11th, 16.47; Sharon Baur, VFHS, 12th, 16.75.

200 Meters – Abigale Moore, BGHS, 1st, 28.93; Hannah Kroencke, BGHS, 2nd, 28.96; Fith Fule, LHS, 3rd, 28.98; Raelee Burse, LHS, 4th, 29.13; Saige Mayfield, BGHS, 6th, 29.48; Katie Elzea, VFHS, 7th, 30.46; Taylee Beaty, LHS, 8th, 31.22; Olivia Brune, CHS, 11th, 32.24; Alyse Jensen, VFHS, 12th, 33.66; Colby Walton, VFHS, 13th, 33.85.

400 Meters – Hannah Kroencke, VFHS, 1st, 1:07.32; Kelsey Finley, BGHS, 2nd, 1:10.08; Julianna Martinez, VFHS, 3rd, 1:10.48; Aubrey Bunge, VFHS, 4th, 1:11.92; Kasey Leake, CHS, 5th, 1:14.89; Olivia Blackmore, LHS, 6th, 1:17.78; Hanna Blackmore, LHS, 7th, 1:21.41; Sharon Baur, VFHS, 9th, 1:24.70.

800 Meters – Kate Klott, BGHS, 1st, 2:34.48; Quinn Grote, BGHS, 2nd, 2:41.60; Sylvia Wagner, BGHS, 3rd, 2:50.55; Patricia Luke, CHS, 3rd, 2:55.51; Taryn Adam, VFHS, 3:11.67; Kayla Lindsay, LHS, 7th, 3:12.07; Madeleine Dunn, VFHS, 8th, 3:22; Kasey Leake, CHS, 9th, 3:26.68.

1600 Meters – Nichole Bruni, BGHS, 2nd, 6:05.69; Sylvia Wagner, BGHS, 3rd, 6:06.74; Alexandra Connaway, VFHS, 4th, 6:59.16; Avery Rose, VFHS, 6th, 7:50.58; Alyssa Harry, CHS, 7th, 7:52.25; Calynn Lockard, CHS, 8th, 8:08.17; Kenede Farrell, VFHS, 9th, 8:09.94.

3200 Meters – Jayle Jennings, VFHS, 1st, 13:42.76; Madelyn McAfee, VFHS, 2nd, 15:35.45; Alyssa Harry, VHS, 4th, 17:46.64.

100 Meter Hurdles – Abigale Moore, BGHS, 1st, 17.82; Kamara Combs, LHS, 2nd, 18.26; Beverly Abel, CHS, 3rd, 18.46; Makayla McAfee, VFHS, 4th, 18.57; Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 5th, 18.94; Aisha Ezeta, VFHS, 7th, 22.67.

300 Meter Hurdles – Beverly Abel, CHS, 1st, 52.04; Makayla McAfee, VFHS, 2nd, 52.70; Kamra Combs, LHS, 3rd, 54.59; Erin Martin, BGHS, 4th, 56.53; Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 6th, 58.77.

4×100 Relay – BGHS, 1st, Abigale Moore, Saige Mayfield, Kinley Charlton, Cheyanne Talley, 54.33; LHS, 2nd, Raelee Burse, Molly Ross, Samantha Henderson, Janel Lindsay, 55.85; VFHS, 3rd, Hannah Bauman, Alivia Graddy, Jordan Garner, Madalyn Swafford, 56.93.

4×200 Relay – BGHS, 1st, Abigale Moore, Saige Mayfield, Caleigh Grote, Kinley Charlton, 1:54.83; LHS, 2nd, Raelee Burse, Molly Ross, Faith Rule, Janel Lindsay, 1:55.70; VFHS, 4th, Alivia Graddy, Katie Elzea, Aubrey Bunge, Madalyn Swafford, 2:03.29.

4×400 Relay – BGHS, 1st, Caleigh Grote, Maddie Perry, Nichole Bruni, Kelsey Finley, 4:46.30; VFHS, 3rd, Julianna Martinez, Makayla McAfee, Aubrey Bunge, Madalyn Swafford, 5:13.02; LHS, 4th, Elise Dewey, Hannah Blackmore, Olivia Blackmore, Smantha Henderson, 5:17.03.

4×800 Relay – BGHS, 1st, Quinn Grote, Erin Martin, Kate Klott, Hannah Kroencke, 10:27.69; VFHS, 3rd, Taryn Adam, Jayle Jennings, Julianna Martinez, Alexandra Connaway, 12:13.18; CHS, 4th, Madison Horstmeier, Calynn Lockard, Patricia Luke, Kasey Leake, 12:53.70; LHS, 5th, Kayla Lindsay, Elise Dewey, Hanna Blackmore, Olivia Blackmore, 12:57.57.

Shot Put – Katelynn Charlton, BGHS, 1st, 33; Kassandra McGuire, CHS, 2nd, 31; Rose Privett, BGHS, 3rd, 27; Loni Watts, LHS, 5th, 26-05; Ashley Stanich, VFHS, 7th, 25-04; Katelyn Watts, LHS, 7th, 25-04; Mackenzie Kurz, VFHS, 9th, 24-11; Amber Riley, BGHS, 11th, 22-08; Madison Horstmeier, CHS, 12th, 20-08; Gretchen Capps, LHS, 13th, 18-05.

Discus – Katelynn Charlton, BGHS, 1st, 105-11; Jordan Garner, VFHS, 2nd, 96; Kassandra McGuire, CHS, 3rd, 92-08; Katelyn Watts, LHS, 4th, 83-02; Loni Watts, LHS, 7th, 77-06; Amber Riley, BGHS, 8th, 75-01; Madison Schroeder, BGHS, 9th, 68-09; Calynn Lockard, CHS, 10th, 65-11; Gretchen Capps, LHS, 11th, 65-10; Bethany Regot, VFHS, 13th, 49-02.

Javelin – Molly Ross, LHS, 1st, 99-09; Madison Schroeder, BGHS, 2nd, 88-01; Stephanie Mills, LHS, 3rd, 83-70; Jaylen Early, BGHS, 5th, 66-08; Gretchen Capps, LHS, 7th, 54-07.

High Jump – Jaylen Early, BGHS, 1st, 5; Raelee Burse, LHS, 2nd, 5; Caleigh Grote, BGHS, 3rd, 4-06; Elise Dewey, LHS, 4th, 4-02; Patricia Luke, CHS, 4th, 4.

Long Jump – Makayla McAfee, CHS, 2nd, 14-04; Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 3rd, 13-01; Saige Mayfield, BGHS, 4th, 12-11; Taylee Beaty, LHS, 5th, 12-08; Kayla Lindsay, LHS, 7th, 12-04.50; Alivia Graddy, VFHS, 9th, 12; Colby Walton, VFHS, 10th, 11-02.50.

Triple Jump – Samantha Henderson, LHS, 2nd, 30-03; Alivia Graddy, VFHS, 3rd, 29-03.50; Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 4th, 28-06.50; Kinley Charlton, BGHS, 6th, 27-06.50; Olivia Brune, CHS, 7th, 27-05.50.