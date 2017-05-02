Louisiana Legion Post 370 To Hold Poppy Street Collection On May 12

Organization Looks To Increase Membership

It’s been eight years since the Louisiana American Legion Post 370 has been able to hold a Poppy Day collection but members are bringing it back this year and hopes to gain support and boost membership along the way.

Legion Auxiliary President Betty Garrison noted there has been a lack of able-bodied volunteers for the annual Poppy program collection for the past few years. She said that she decided to try and get the campaign going again this year. She even got support from members across the Mississippi River in Illinois who offered their help.

While it may seem to some like just wire and red fabric, the poppy represents remembrance for fallen U.S. service members and support of the living. The Louisiana American Legion will be collecting donations and handing out poppy flowers on Friday, May 12. Volunteers will be at the intersection at the Champ Clark Bridge on Highway 54 and Highway 79 and at 3rd and Georgia Streets.

Garrison said they are planning to have a table at County Market as well. Volunteers plan to be out from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The National Poppy Day is May 26 this year and people are encouraged to wear their poppy flowers with pride. The program started in 1924 and funds help support veterans, the military community and families.

Garrison pointed out that members of Louisiana’s Legion post are getting older and new blood is needed. She noted that if new eligible members don’t sign up the Legion could become a thing of the past.

“We need some younger members to sign up and help for the American Legion to continue,” she remarked. “We generally have a lot of people doing most things. We need some active participation.”

Two people who know about everything there is to know about the American Legion and the post in Louisiana in particular are Clark and Roberta Pointer. The two have each served terms as both the Legion Commander and Auxiliary President at the local level and at the state level. They each agreed that new members are needed.

“We’ve been working on it for a long time. There is a lot going on and people are busy, but we need new members,” Clark Pointer said.

To be eligible for Legion membership an individual must have served during wartime which includes:

• WWI: 4/16/17-11/11/18

• WWII: 12/7/41-12/31/46

• Korea: 6/25/50-1/31/55

• Vietnam: 2/28/61-5/17/75

• Grenada: 8/24/82-7/31/84

• Panama: 12/20/89-1/31/90

• Persian Gulf–War On Terror:

2/28/90-present

Clark pointed out the local Legion offers much for the community including projects, annual scholarships, the Memorial Day service and the memorial squad performs military funerals for any service member (even those not affiliated with the Legion). The Legion also sends candidates to Boys State every year.

Roberta explained that the Auxiliary handles a great deal of activities. They handle the Poppy program and every year hold a yard/craft sale. The Auxiliary also raises money for scholarships and sends candidates to Girls State.

She noted that any direct descendant of a living veteran is eligible for membership to the Auxiliary. This includes step-relatives and adopted children.

Individuals interested in joining can stop by Post 370 on Wednesdays when they are open from 3-9 p.m. or contact any member of the Legion.

The Pointers said they would be happy to discuss membership with anyone interested. They can be reached at 573-754-6522. Clark has been a member for over 48 years and Roberta has been active for 37 years.

Garrison is the current Legion Auxiliary President and Ed Pennington is the current Legion Commander.

Find more about Post 370 in an upcoming edition of The Trib.