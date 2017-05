Louisiana Prom 2017

Louisiana High School held prom activities on Saturday, April 29 at the school. “Winter Wonderland” was the theme of this year’s event. Isaac Shade (center) and Elizabeth Francis (seated) were crowned king and queen. The court also included (from left) R.J. Branham, Ally Cross, Emmett Deacon, Hunter Feldewerth, Katelynn Watts and Kat Waltman.