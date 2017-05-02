Van-Far Golf Team Wins District Meet

Louisiana, Silex Have Golfers Qualify For Sectionals; Bowling Green Competes In Class 2 District 6 Today

The weather was dreary, but the Van-Far golf team didn’t let it be a setback as they tied for first place in the Class 1 District 6 meet at Norwoods Golf Club in Hannibal on Monday, May 1.

The team tied with Paris with 394 and qualified to compete in the sectional meet at LA Nickel Golf Course in Columbia. They will be joined by individual golfers from the Louisiana and Silex teams who tied behind Paris and Van-Far with team totals of 427.

For Van-Far, Jayson Orr led the way with an 88 and was fourth overall. Rylee Hanson finished at 96 and 11th overall. Brayden Christian completed the day with 97 and was 13th overall. All three boys received All-District honors. Ethan Winders was 22nd overall with 113 and Zane Allen was 26th overall with 123.

Louisiana’s Hunter Feldewerth and Remington Feldewerth turned in great performances for the Bulldogs as Hunter collected second place overall with 82 and Remi was fifth overall with 90. Seth Stewart finished 15th overall with 104. All three received All-District distinction and will move on to compete individually at the sectional meet.

“I was very pleased with the way the golf team handled themselves at the district tournament and were able to maintain their focus given the course conditions as we are looking forward to sectional with a hope of better weather and lower scores,” noted Coach Tommy Fallert.

Silex will also send individual golfers to the sectional meet.

Bobby Smith tied for fifth place overall and received All-District honors with 90 to lead the Owls. Jack Norton ended 17th overall with 107 and Nathan Lenk was 20th overall with 112. All three will move on to compete individually at the sectional meet.

James Miller, of Silex, finished the day 25th overall with 119; Collin Mertens, of Silex, was 28th overall with 133; Olivia Capstick, of Louisiana, was 37th overall with 151 and Katelynn Hoskins of Louisiana was 45th overall with 197.

The Bowling Green golf team competes in Class 2 District 6 action today (Tuesday, May 2) at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton. Find results on the Trib’s Facebook page.