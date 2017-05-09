Barbara Sydnor

Barbara Jean Sydnor, 76, of Bowling Green died May 6, 2017 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Marvin Davis officiating. Burial will be at Curryville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m., to time of service at the funeral home.

Barbara was born May 1, 1941 in Clarksville, the daughter of Orville and Mary Ruth Webb Chatman. Survivors include four sons Michael Chatman of Mexico, Craig McPike and wife, Tammi of Clarksville, Eric Bell and wife, Naoko of Wentzville, Corey Bell and wife, Jennifer of Bowling Green; three daughters, Joyce Frazier and husband, Clarence of Bowling Green, Twalla Bell and husband, Ovalta of Wentzville, Ruth Bell of Bowling Green; Frazier and husband, Clarence of Bowling Green, Twalla Bell and husband, Ovalta of Wentzville, Ruth Bell of Bowling Green; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert McPike; and one sister, Etta McPike.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Bell Sr. and Robert Sydnor; her parents and a son, Carl Bell Jr.

Barbara lived in the Bowling Green area most of her life and was a member of the White Rose Baptist Church serving on the mothers board and singing in the choir. She enjoyed cooking, word search, playing cards and reading the Bible. Barbara was a nurturer by heart, loved taking care of her family and most of all loved spending time with her family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Clarence Frazier III, David Frazier, D’andre McPike, Corey Bell Jr., Maleek McPike, Delondo Stallings. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Bell, Raequan Burton, Josh McPike and Carl Bell III.

Memorials may be made to the White Rose Baptist Church or the Hope Center.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.