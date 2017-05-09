HELP WANTED

HELP WANTED K2 Tank Linn Needs Tank Drivers For Immediate Work! Local Runs • Home Nightly • Competitive Pay • Class A CDL With X Endorsements • TWIC Card • 2 Years Tanker & Experience A Must • Ability To Pass Drug Test. Send Resumes To: turnerpharrhouse@yahoo.com or 573-591-1691

HELP WANTED 11/7 CNA FT or PT. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home Call Pam/ Adm. – 324-5281 Looking for honest, caring, dependable individuals to work in a LTC setting. Competitive wages – EOE

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS BUS DRIVERS – The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for bus drivers for 2017-18 school year. Applicants need their commercial driver’s license Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, 324-5441.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for a custodian for full-time night position (3-11 p.m.) with benefits. Contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, 324-5441. EOE

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for the position of Pre-K Paraprofessional at Bowling Green Elementary. Candidates must have 60 college hours. Substitute certificate required. Applications due May 26. Contact the Superintendent’s Office for application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334. Phone 573-324-5441. EOE.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for the position of Special Education paraprofessional. Applications due May 31. Contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, 324-5441. EOE

HELP WANTED MAINTENANCE/GROUNDS, HOUSEKEEPERS & GUARDS Some weekends required. Apply in person at Tievoli Hills resort at 25795 Hwy. N in Clarksville Call 573-242-3577 for more info EOE & Drug Free Employer

McDONALD’S Now hiring for kitchen and guest services. $9.00 to start. Must fill 10 open positions. Tuition reimbursement, health insurance, paid vacation. Opportunity for advancement and flexible work hours! Industry best paid training, free uniforms. Text JOB9 to 95577 to apply.

ARE YOU TIRED of being gone from home all the time? Would you like to be home more often? Even maybe every night and always on weekends and most holidays? Twin Valley Transport LLC of Louisiana has an opening for a driver. NO HAZ-MAT required. Excellent pay and newer equipment. No junk! Must have a clean valid Class “A” driver’s license with no more than 1 accident in the last 3 years. Minimum 1 year experience. For more information, contact Tom at 324-8616 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

HANDYMAN – Clarksville, rental repairs, cleaning, painting, yard work, etc. $10 per hour. 242-3821. (x2-31)

KERNS CONSTRUCTION – 1001 Bus. Hwy. 61 N., B.G. Stop by for application, 324-3433. (tf)

HELP WANTED Oil Change/Tire Technician • 40 Hour Week – Monday-Friday • Competitive Pay – Based On Experience • Full Benefits. EOE. Must Be 18 & Able To Pass Background Check. Apply In Person • Ask For Dustin at Poage Ford 1110 Bus. Hwy. 61 S. Bowling Green 324-5130

VAN-FAR SCHOOL DISTRICT is accepting applications for FULL-TIME CUSTODIAN. Full-time position with excellent health benefits (health and life insurance). A brief description of job duties include helping to maintain a clean and safe school environment and grounds, student and facility assistance, small maintenance jobs, waxing and stripping floors, and other duties as assigned. Interested candidates may obtain an application in the superintendent’s office and return as soon as possible. A successful background check is required. For questions, please contact: Stephen Hunter, Superintendent, at 573-594-6111 It is the policy of the Van-Far R-I School District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, religion, or ancestry in its educational programs, activities, or employment practices.

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Outdoor sporting goods distributor in Vandalia, Mo is seeking qualified candidates to join our Commissioned Sales Team. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualities: Knowledge of outdoor industry and products preferred but not required. Excellent communication skills and attention to detail. Computer literate. Excellent work attendance history Benefits Include: Paid Holidays, Earned Paid Time Off, Employee Discount on Products, Medical Insurance. Green Supply 3059 Audrain Rd 581 – Vandalia, Mo. 63382 No phone calls. Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following full-Time positions: MLT or MT – (Degree Required) Full-Time (Laboratory) Sign-on Bonus! And RN – Full-Time (Med/Surg). Part-Time and PRN positions include: Radiology Tech – PRN (Radiology), RN – PRN Outpatient Surgery, EMT – PRN (EMS), Paramedic – PRN (EMS), Respiratory Therapist, PRN (CRT or RRT required) and Surgical Scrub Tech (Outpatient Surgery). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital, 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE