Louisiana Wins State Scholar Bowl

The Louisiana High School Bulldogs are the 2017 MSHSAA Class 2 State Scholar Bowl Champions!

The team competed at the University of Missouri-Columbia on Friday, May 5th. In the preliminary rounds Louisiana defeated Thayer 560-190, College Heights Christian 430-220, and Osceola 390-160. They averaged 460 points per game. That average and their 3-0 record in prelims gave the team the 1st seed in the championship bracket.

In the semi-final round Louisiana faced Thayer again and won with a score of 470-230. In the final round, Louisiana faced Calvary Lutheran, a familiar foe. Last year, Louisiana was defeated by Calvary to place 2nd at State. This year told a different story as Louisiana won the final by a score of 390-320 to make them State Champions!

The Bulldogs were led by Sophomore Michael Powers with an average of 27.6 tossups per game on the day. Senior Bryan Grant was the second leading scorer with 4 tossups during the day, followed by Sophomores Caleb Elder with 3, Marin Powers with 1, and Tyler Hopkins with 1 tossup.

Individual Honors – Michael Powers was the top scorer in the prelims with 29.3 ppg, making him first on the All-State team. Powers was also named to the State Tournament All-Star team for his 25 ppg average in the final rounds. Additionally, Michael broke two MSHSAA records, one for scoring the most tossups in a single game (33 in Round 1), and the second for answering the most tossups over all 5 rounds (138 tossups).

This victory wraps up a phenomenal season for the young Bulldog team.