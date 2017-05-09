Mary L. Murphy

Mary Lucy Elbert Murphy, 75, of New London died Sunday, May 7, 2017 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday at White Rose Baptist Church in Bowling Green with the Rev. M. Faye Vaughn officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Mary was born Nov. 27, 1941 in Bowling Green, the daughter of Eugene and Eujetta Cornelia Colanthia Frazier Elbert. On Dec. 18, 1961 she married R. Vernon Murphy.

Survivors are four children, Toni Laverne Murphy of New London, Darryl Shannon Murphy and wife, Tonilyn of Colorado Springs, Colo., Cathy Lyn Murphy of Bolingbrook, Ill., and Erica Murphy of Bolingbrook, Ill.; three grandchildren, Toreelyn Briann Murphy, Nickolas Russell Murphy, and Ty Shannon Murphy; a brother, George Shelby Elbert of St. Louis; three sisters, Rev. M. Faye Vaughn of Frankford, Ella Lorane Ford of Hannibal, and Verna Jean Ford of New London; host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Chester Eugene Elbert.

Mary grew up in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School. She moved to New London after she married and lived there the remander of her life. Mary was a member of the White Rose Baptist Church, a seamstress at Bobby Brooks and worked at Cerf Brothers Bag Factory in New London.

She was an avid reader, very family oriented and loved spending time with family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Nickolas Murphy, Ty Murphy, Michael Ford, Curtis Vaughn, Steven Perkins and George Elbert.

Memorials may be made to the White Rose Baptist Church.

