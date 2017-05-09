Officials Investigate Possible Murder Case After Human Remains Are Found In Dilapidated Home

Home Owner Has Been Charged With Abandoning A Corpse

Officials are still investigating a scene in Vandalia where human remains were discovered in a dilapidated home near the brick plant over the weekend.

It is expected that autopsy and DNA testing will identify the victim as Jennifer Lynn Middleton, a 38-year-old woman who went missing from town about two years ago. The family just reported her missing and noted that it wasn’t unusual for her to be out of touch for such long stretches of time.

Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller said that after the missing person report went out that law enforcement received information about the location of human remains.

There were officials from state, county and local law enforcement as well as the FBI over the weekend to go through the little house on Limit Street. The house is owned by 58-year-old John Herman Lue II, who was arrested on Friday and charged on Saturday for abandonment of a corpse. Lue may face further charges as the investigation unfolds. The sheriff noted that Lue and Middleton were acquaintances.

Lue ripped up flooring and took out all the windows of the house about a year ago.

Local law enforcement have indicated they will hold a press conference as soon as more information comes to light.