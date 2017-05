District Baseball: (4)Louisiana vs. (5)New Haven

Join The People’s Tribune Friday (5/11) for TribCast Coverage of District High School Baseball from Wallace Park as the (4)Louisiana Bulldogs fave the (5)New Haven Shamrocks in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 2, District 4 Tournament. Coverage begins at 4:45 PM with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.