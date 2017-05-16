Culver Arrested On Numerous Charges

Alexander Culver, 23, of Vandalia was arrested on Sunday, May 7, 2017 by the Vandalia Police Department.

Culver was observed by an officer in the 100 block of East Union traveling at an excessive rate of speed, 47 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. When the officer attempted to stop Culver he began accelerating speed and continued onto a gravel road where he came to stop in a residents’ yard and attempted to leave but fishtailed into the yard again and stopped.

Upon contact with Culver the officer smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from his breath and person.

He was charged with a DWI, speeding 20 miles over limit, failure to yield, interfere/resisting arrest, and careless and imprudent driving.

Culver was transported to the Vandalia Police Department where he was released with a summons to appear in Audrain Circuit Court.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.