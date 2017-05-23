Barb Eckler

Barbara Ann “Barb” Eckler, 79, of Middletown died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at New Florence Nursing & Care Center in New Florence.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday at Myers Funeral Home in Middletown. The Rev. Ed Hankinson officiated. Special music will be provided by her brothers, Larry and Jim Dunn. Burial will be in Smyrna Cemetery in New Hartford.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Eckler was born May 19, 1937 in Middletown, a daughter of Gordon Caryll and Lura Minerva Jarboe Dunn. On May 9, 1954 at the Wellsville Methodist Church Parsonage by the Rev. Harold Spikelmeyer, she married Harold Thomas “Tom” Eckler. They celebrated over 62 years together before he preceded her in death on June 30, 2016.

Barb had lived at her present address since 1969 and in Middletown all of her life.

She had been a bus driver for Wellsville-Middletown R-1 and Community R-VI for several years. Prior to that, Barb had been a waitress at Country Cupboard in Middletown.

Barb was a member of Middletown Methodist Church, where she played the piano and was a member of WSCS. Barb was a member of the Harmony Club and was a 4-H leader and club leader for many years.

She showed sheep locally for many years and in 1983, she started going annually to the State Fair with her son, Heath, showing sheep. Barb fitted sheep for the shows.

Barb enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and raising her flower and vegetable garden. In earlier years, she liked playing softball. She was an avid fan of basketball and baseball and loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball. Barb was extremely proud of all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barb is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Carylle Ann and Harold “Butch” Folta, of Wellsville, Cynthia Eckler “Cindy” and Darryl Kemp, of Wellsville, Donna Sue and Roy Butts, of Middletown, Harold Thomas Jr. and Mari Eckler, of Shelbyville, Howard Todd and Nancy Eckler of Bowling Green, Diana Lynn and John Heinecke, of Stoutsville and Heath Trent and Katie Eckler, of New London; 21 grandchildren and spouses, Sherie Folta, Adrienne Bailey and husband, Aaron, Jessi Belt and husband, Travis, Heather Eckler and Eric Franklin, Audrey Brooks and husband, John, Gina Pollard and husband, Jason, Elizabeth Booker and husband, Greg, Ben Eckler and wife, Angela, DJ Kemp, Kyle Eckler and wife, Stephanie, Whitney Estill and husband, James, Callie Pfanner and husband, Nicholas, JT Heinecke and Angela Ashby, Ethan Eckler, Kelly Heinecke, Corbin Eckler, Alicia Heinecke, Preston Eckler, Conner Eckler, Quin Eckler, and Emerson Eckler; 28 great-grandchildren, Presstin, Morgan and Reagan Bailey, Allison Holschen, Andi, TJ, Cooper and Brody Belt, Kole Franklin, Bria Brooks, Kale, Lane, Mace and Zade Pollard, Blane, Brantley and Bailey Booker, Carissa and Delci Eckler, Ella and Etta Eckler, Vance Estill, Aaron, Clara, Riley and Brooklyn Pfanner, Weston Ashby and Aoife Heinecke; siblings and their spouses, Larry Gene and Mary Ellen Dunn, of Middletown, Judy Carolyn and Bob Rottman, of Wellsville and James Robert “Jim” and Nancy Dunn, of Middletown; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Erma Faye Dunn, of Middletown, Marjorie May Yelton, of Moberly, Mary Lou Eckler, of Wellsville, Katherine Maxine and Orville Welker, of Buell, Glenda Sue and Jim Angel, of Mexico and George Jacobi, of Wellsville; in addition to several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Thomas “Tom” Eckler and brother, William Earl “Bill” Dunn.

Serving as pallbearers was her grandsons, Ben Eckler, Corbin Eckler, Ethan Eckler, Kyle Eckler, JT Heinecke and DJ Kemp. Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren, Sherie Folta, Adrienne Bailey, Jessi Belt, Heather Eckler, Audrey Brooks, Gina Pollard, Elizabeth Booker, Whitney Estill, Callie Pfanner, Kelly Heinecke, Alicia Heinecke, Preston Eckler, Conner Eckler, Quin Eckler and Emerson Eckler.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Smyrna Cemetery or New Florence Nursing & Care Center Activities Department, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expression of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.