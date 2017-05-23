Barbara Jean DeLorez

Barbara Jean DeLorez, 79, of Vandalia died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Memorial graveside services at Vandalia Cemetery will be hosted by her family at a later date.

She was born Jan. 4, 1938 in Vandallia, the daughter of Hurley and Edith Williams Moss. She was married to Robert DeLorez in 1977 in Bowling Green. He preceded her in death in January of 2012.

Survivors include one son, Kevin Motley and wife, Beth of Vandalia; two daughters, Crystal Sparks and husband, Barry of Vandalia and Tricia Hamm and husband, Willie of Columbia; one sister, Jane Reid and husband, Jack of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son, Ronald E. Motley, Jr.

Mrs. DeLorez was a lifetime area resident. She attended the Bowling Green Presbyterian Church. She owned her own babysitting service for seven years while her children were young and then was the Fuller Brush dealer for 15 years. She enjoyed playing the guitar and piano.

