Bernice Weaver

Ella Bernice Weaver, 75 of Ashburn died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday at Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana. The Rev. Victor Keefe officiated.

She was born July 26, 1941 in Louisiana, the daughter of Jack and Ella Elizabeth Penrod Darnell. She married Terry Lee Weaver Dec. 29, 1963 in Louisiana. He survives.

Other survivors include one brother, Jack G. Darnell and wife, Lou of Louisiana; four sisters, Patsy Chandler and husband, Carroll of Louisiana, Addie Hagan and husband, Mike, and Rachel Scranton and husband, Tom, all of Pleasant Hill, Ill., and Frances Howard and husband, Dale of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.

She had been employed as a machine operator for Louisiana Plastics for several years. She was later employed as a teller for Mercantile Bank in Louisiana.

In her spare time she enjoyed fishing and crocheting.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Ashburn Fire Department or to the donor’s choice, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.