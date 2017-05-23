Donna Vee Biggs

Donna Vee Biggs, 84, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Mercy Hospital in Creve Couer.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Saturday at the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green with the Rev. Jeremy Wallace officiating. Burial was in Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Ill.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Donna was born April 13, 1933 in Pleasant Hill, Ill., the daughter of Harold and Lenora Pelikan Smith. She moved to St. Louis and later married Richard T. Biggs from Frederick, Mary., on Aug. 21, 1953. Together, she and Richard adopted their daughter Donna in 1961 and later adopted Richard in 1965. In 1972 she and her husband moved the family to Frankford.

Donna is survived by her son, Richard Mark Biggs and wife, Karen of Bowling Green; a daughter, Donna Grote and husband, Joe of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Bethany Ponton and husband, Kevin, Joey Grote and wife, Audra, Tim Grote and wife, Meaghan, Corey Biggs (and wife, Amy Jo, Bridgett Hanks and husband, Bill, Randi Spinzig and wife, Angie, Andrew Biggs and Brett Biggs and wife, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Emma, Carson, Carlie, Julia, Jesse, Scarlett, Vivian, Mac, Harvey, Georgiana, Audrina and Baby Hanks; brothers, Terry Smith and wife, Beth, Gene Smith and wife, Virginia and Larry Smith and wife, Doris; sisters, Dixie Foiles, Verna Puterbaugh, Kay Rombach, Joyce Lawson and husband, Jim, and Rita Manetta and husband, Bobby.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard on Nov. 18, 2007; brothers, Nick Smith and Gary Smith.

Donna was a devout Baptist, attending Peno Baptist Church until 2007, when she joined the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Breen. She loved going to church and listening to her children sing and Richard preach.

Donna was a homemaker and sold Tupperware for many years. For 18 years she worked in the Pike County Courthouse serving as a secretary in the extension and treasurers offices.

She enjoyed shopping, reading, boot-kicking, her Days of our Lives soap opera and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers were Rick Spegal, Kelly Long, Kirk Carter, Tony Grote, Gary Grote and Robbie Bird. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Joey Grote, Tim Grote, Corey Biggs, Andrew Biggs, Brett Biggs, Kevin Ponton and Bill Hanks.

Memorials may be made to the Second Baptist Church or the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.