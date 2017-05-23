HELP WANTED

HELP WANTED 7/3 & 11/7 CNA PT and 3/11 & 11/7 LPN PT. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home. Call Pam/ Adm. – 324-5281 Competitive wages with shift differential & weekend differential. 401K • EOE

TEACHING OPPORTUNITY PRACTICAL NURSING INSTRUCTOR at Pike-Lincoln Technical Center (210 teaching contract position). Qualifications: BSN Required • Employment Experience Preferred • Possess or meet requirements for a Missouri Teaching Certificate. Benefits Include: Employee Health & Life • Paid Sick & Personal Days • Missouri Teacher Retirement System. Applications www.cloptonhawks.com under Employment. A cover letter listing any questions regarding the position is appropriate. Please send copies of two completed applications and resumes to:

PLTC c/o PN Instructor 342 Vo Tech Road Eolia, MO 63344 Pike County R-III Schools is An Equal Opportunity Employer.

TEACHING OPPORTUNITY DIESEL TECHNOLOGY INSTRUCTOR at Pike-Lincoln Technical Center (9 month – 185 day teaching contract). Qualifications: Employment experience (3 years – minimum of 6,000 hours) in diesel technology industry • Teaching and/or supervisory skills • Possess or meet requirements for a Missouri Teaching Certificate. Benefits Include: Employee Health & Life • Paid Sick & Personal Days • Missouri Teacher Retirement System. Applications www.cloptonhawks.com under Employment. A cover letter listing any questions regarding the position is appropriate. Please send copies of two completed applications and resumes to: PLTC c/o Diesel Tech Applicant 342 Vo Tech Road Eolia, MO 63344 Pike County R-III Schools is An Equal Opportunity Employer.

QUARRY POSITION Central Stone Company is accepting applications-resumes at our Moscow Mills Quarry. Conscientious worker with a background in construction or mining is preferred. Welder/fabrication skills and ability to operate heavy equipment is desired. This job will require working outdoors in all weather conditions and working overtime and weekends as needed .

We offer a competitive wage and benefit package. Pre-employment drug screen, physical and background check required. Central Stone Company is an EO/Affirmative Action employer for all including Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Individuals with disabilities. Applications or resumes received by June 7, 2017, will be considered. Apply in person at Central Stone Company, 2181 West Outer Hwy. 61, Moscow Mills, MO 63362, Mon.-Fri. between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. or mail your resume to the address listed.

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking FULL & PART-TIME RNs & LPNs. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS BUS DRIVERS – The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for bus drivers for 2017-18 school year. Applicants need their commercial driver’s license Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, 324-5441.

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for a custodian for full-time night position (3-11 p.m.) with benefits. Contact the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, 324-5441. EOE

HELP WANTED Sales Position in well-established Insurance office. Hourly Plus Commission, paid vacation/sick, retirement plan. Apply IN PERSON Cindy Blaylock Insurance Agency 201 Georgia St Louisiana MO 63353 NO Phone Inquiries

NOW HIRING in Bowling Green! D&D, 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self motivated.(x4-34)

KERNS CONSTRUCTION – 1001 Bus. Hwy. 61 N., B.G. Stop by for application, 324-3433. (tf)