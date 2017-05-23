Kathleen E. Cook

Kathleen Elaine Cook, 61, of rural Louisiana fell asleep in Christ Monday, May 8, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Memorial services will be held at Buffalo Church in rural Louisiana Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate.

Kathleen was born May 26, 1955 the daughter of David and Glenda Kranz Parker. She married the Rev. Terry Lee Cook May 9, 1999 at Frankford.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Terry Lee Cook of the home; one son, Randy Gibbs and wife, Ayako of Tampa, Fla., one daughter, Casey Rader and husband, Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County; three grandchildren, Serena Gibbs of Tampa, Fla., Dusty Rader and Chloe Rader, both of Stone County; two brothers and one sister and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Glenda Kranz Parker and one sister, Laurie Parker.

Kathleen and her husband owned and operated the Eagle Business Products Store, Eagle Outfitters and 54 Guns, Pawn and More business in Louisiana.

She was a member of the Buffalo Church in rural Louisiana and had been very active in the church and missions. Kathleen was the regional chair of the Women’s Home and Foreign Missions Society of The Missouri Valley Advent Christian Church.

She loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was an animal lover and was very devoted to taking care of her animals.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Buffalo Church or to the family to pay medical expenses.