Mary Katherine Hunn

Mary Katherine Hunn of Vandalia died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Sisters of St. Mary Audrain Hospital (SSM), after a courageous battle with aplastic anemia.

Kathy was born Sept. 15, 1947 in St. Louis, the only child of Frederick Earl and Rosa Nell Wright Smith. She was a 1965 graduate of Kirkwood High School.

Survivors include her son, Bobby Hunn and wife, Marlo; and their three daughters, Katlyn Rose, Abigail Grace, and Carly Marie Hunn. Also surviving are Jeff and Vicky Wright, Mike and Kay Elders, Cathleen Pontrelli, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Harve and LoAnna Wright.

She may never have thought of herself as an entrepreneur, yet in many ways she was. She adventured into and greatly enjoyed a variety of jobs during her lifetime, never afraid to try something new.

She worked at Huck and Ramona Williams’ Antique Store, Hassien’s Grocery Store (her favorite), KRB – her custom framing business, Centerre Bank of Vandalia, Short Stop Convenience Store, which eventually expanded to her own grocery store on Main Street, Grocery Depot. She more recently did bookkeeping for her son Bobby’s business, Midwest Heating and Cooling, and worked as a part-time bookkeeper for Breneman-Ennis Tru-Value Hardware, in addition to being a medical transcriptionist for several doctors. Several years ago, she served on the Vandalia Housing Authority Board.

Although Kathy was a mostly “down to work and business type person” she enjoyed her leisure time as well. Favorite past times included: rock hunting, listening to Bobby play drums, learning to play the piano, family barbecues, camping, going to the Ebers Family Music Shows. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching MU softball on television. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, her granddaughters, her dear friends, and her beloved little dog, Toby.

A blood drive in Kathy’s memory is being planned with a date to be announced.

Memorials are encouraged to the Van-Far Fire Department or Van-Far Ambulance District.