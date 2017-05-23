Randall Joe Carnahan

Randall Joe Carnahan, 58, of Eolia died Monday, May 15, 2017 in his home in rural Eolia.

Memorial service to be held Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m., at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1958 in Valpariso, Indiana to James and Alice Elinor Decker Carnahan. Randall married Denise Renee Conner on Sept. 8, 1979. To this union were born two children: James and Stephen.

Randy is survived by his two sons, James and Stephen, two brothers, James L. Carnahan and wife, Shari of Silex, and Mark Carnahan of Eolia, two sisters, Annette R. McCarthy and husband, Kenneth of Frankford and Kimberly D. Dunn and husband, Tedd of Leavenworth, Kan., four grandchildren, Austin, Allison, ,Stephen, Ryan and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert and his parents, James and Alice Carnahan.

Randy was an ironworker for Local #396 in St. Louis until his retirement. He loved to collect coins and Native American artifacts. He was an avid hunter and fisherman as long as his health permitted.

Randy loved spending time with his grandchildren and spent many hours with them outside shooting targets.

Memorials to: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bowling Green, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Home 1304 Boone Street Troy, MO 63379.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book @ www.mccoyblossomfh.com.