Roger Leon Mudd

Roger Leon Mudd, 67, of Silex died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday at Olney Methodist Church in Olney with Pastor Carolyn Hoffman officiating. Burial was in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Millwood.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex.

Roger was born June 30, 1949 in Washington, the son of Lawrence Fayette Mudd Jr. and Leora Marie Spencer Mudd.

He is survived by his mother, Leora Mudd, two sons Jack Mudd and wife, Sherry of Commerce City, Colo., Joel Mudd and wife, Bobbie of St. Peters; stepsons, John Huber and wife, Lisa of Millwood, George Huber and wife, Tonya of Bowling Green; stepdaughters, Nancy Huber of Bowling Green, Jennifer Huber of Republic; grandchildren, Matt, Nicole, Grant, and Jaelyn Huber, Rose Privett, Branden Doering, Elijah and Ella Cooper, Nina, Frankie, and Mickey Mudd; great-grandchild, Caden Mudd; sisters, Cathy York and husband, Phil of Montgomery City, and Judy Cordes of Hannibal; nieces and nephews, Jenny Wilson of Hannibal and her kids, Tori, Mathew and Kane, Jodi Maggi and husband, Brent of Evansville, Ind., and her kids, Madeline, Cayden, and Devin, Emilee Lakin and husband, Joe of Glendale, and Allison Mudd of Montgomery City and her son, Brayson Pierson; and former wife Cathy Trescott.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Fayette Mudd Jr.; grandparents, Lawrence Fayette Mudd Sr. and Lilly Mudd, Opal Upton, Roy and Pearl Spencer; a brother, Ricky Mudd , and former wife, Rosemary Mudd.

Roger attended school in Nineveh, Olney and Silex, graduating in 1967 from Silex High School. He attended Olney Methodist Church, worked at Mudd Drilling and farmed several hundred acres for over 45 years.

He collected John Deere tractors, enjoyed his lunch with the locals at the Olney Tavern, took pride in his home, was a jokester, liked reading maps and enjoyed giving to others.

Roger loved spending time with his family and loved his dear mom.

Pallbearers were Matt Huber, Mickey Mudd, Brandon Doering, Jeff Grady, Jim Edwards and Paul Brown. Honorary pallbearers were John Northcutt, Walter Northcutt, JB Langenecker, Orville Rienwald, Greg Miller, Deana Dillon and David Duvell.

Memorials may be made to the Nineveh Park Association in Olney or the St. Alphonsus School in Millwood.