Terry Russell Harrison

Services for Terry Russell Harrison, 62, of Laddonia, were at noon, Wednesday at Bienhoff Funeral Home, Laddonia, with the Rev. Danny Meadows officiating. Burial was in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mr. Harrison died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Harry S Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital in Columbia.

He was born June 1, 1954 in Louisiana, the son of Nelson F. and Carolle Nulsen Harrison, Sr. He was married to Wanda Allbritton Oct. 26, 1979 in Centertown. She survives.

Other survivors include:three sons, Terry Shawn Harrison and Kevin Harrison, both of Laddonia and William Russell “Rusty” Harrison of Mexico; two daughters, Heather Vaughn of Ponotoc, Miss., and Theresa Tadlock of Mexico; three brothers, Nelson Harrison, Jr. of Providence, Rhode Island, Ron Harrison of Troy, and Steven Harrison of Elsberry; one sister, Susan DeCamp of Louisiana; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Harrison was a self employed truck driver for over 30 years. He served in the US Army from Jan. 25, 1972 to June 6, 1974. He moved to Laddonia in 2001 coming from Louisiana. He was Christian by faith and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Pallbearers were his family.

Memorial contributions to assist the family, may be made to Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427, Perry, MO 63462.

