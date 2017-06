Adrianna Desire Burse

Adrianna Desire Burse, stillborn daughter of Anthony Lydell Burse and Cory Elaine Maschmeier died Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. No services will be held.

She is survived by her parents, Anthony Burse and Cory Maschmeier; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Denise Chatman and maternal grandparents, Rob and Cindy Maschmeier, all of Louisiana.

Collier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.