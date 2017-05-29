Richard Dennis Cox

Richard Dennis Cox, 71, died Thursday, May 18 2017 at his home in Curryville.

Private funeral services were held Friday, May 19. Burial was in the Louisville Cemetery in Lincoln County.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green was in charge of Arrangements.

Richard was born Sept. 22 1945 in St. Louis, the son of Arlie Walter Cox and Olive Ostmann Cox Mueller.

Richard lived most of his life in the Curryville, New Harmony and Vandalia area.

Survivors include two children, Tosha Lynn Cox Mudd of Silex and Rusty Wayne Cox of Foley; two brothers, Walter Lee Cox, and Jim Cox of Hannibal; one sister, Patricia Ann Dickerson of Mexico. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Cox, Marissa Marie Cox, Alexandria Fae Cox, William E. Mudd III (Trey) and Victoria Lynn Mudd. Richard is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard retired after working 30 years at the NARCO Brick Plant in Farber.

Richard loved tinkering with vehicles, and buying and selling his “Treasures” after his retirement.