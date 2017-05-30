Community Action In The Park Event Is Friday, June 2

A wide variety of services, opportunities, information and fun awaits those who attend Community Action in the Park.

The free event, sponsored by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) and the Bowling Green Park District, is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at Bowling Green City Park on South Court Street. The theme is “Empowering People, Changing Lives and Building Communities.”

Social service agencies, businesses, providers and community groups will have booths. The park district and Alliance Water Resources will offer a barbecue, with proceeds going toward continued park improvements.

“We want to invite everyone in Pike County to attend,” said NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Dana Gordy. “There will be something for everyone. This will be a one-stop marketplace for what’s offered in our communities. It will all be right there. You can get your questions answered and find out more about programs and services that can help you and your family.”

NECAC will offer information about its community services, housing development, energy assistance, rent assistance, weatherization In-Home Health Services and Family Planning programs. Because June is National Homeownership Month, agency staff plans to discuss home-buying opportunities with people who attend.

Other booths include Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice, Pike County Agency for Developmental Disabilities, Kelly Services, Twin Pike Family YMCA, Ayerco, Manpower Inc., Hannibal-LaGrange University, Families and Communities Together, Ameren, Liberty Utilities, JJ Snack Foods, Douglass Community Services Head Start, University Extension, McDonald’s and NorthEast Independent Living Services.

In addition, there will be information about job opportunities, health insurance and other services. Each vendor has been asked to bring canned goods to donate to local pantries.

The event developed from a focus meeting NECAC hosted in March at its Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green. Gordy said the meeting gave local stakeholders a chance to “think outside the box and look at ways we could address problems and concerns in Pike County communities.”

“Several of our partners in this effort expressed the importance of keeping up communication and collaboration between area service providers,” she said. “With this in mind, we decided to move forward and continue to offer good, solid ways to keep the whole community involved. NECAC as an agency does so many different services, but none of us can get the job done assisting and advocating for families without each other. It is a community effort to celebrate Community Action in the Park.”

More information is available by visiting the NECAC Pike County Service Center or calling Gordy at 573-324-2207.