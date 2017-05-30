Louisiana To Hold Revitalization Meeting

The LEDC and the City of Louisiana is sponsoring a community meeting on Monday, June 5 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The focus of the meeting will be on the revitalization of Louisiana. The LEDC and city officials are encouraging all residents, business owners and building owners to be present.

A group of various committee leaders met several months ago to discuss ways to bring change and move the community forward. During that discussion the idea of dissolving all of the different community committees, reform as one unified organization, form a new board, work as one unit and get things done was suggested. “This form or economic development is what is revitalizing many of the smaller communities across the state of Missouri. Reconnecting our residents, mending fences and forming a community based plan is what will help shape the future of Louisiana,” stated Diana Huckstep, president of the Louisiana Economic Development Committee.

“We currently have all the right things in place to move our community forward, but we are at a complete stand still,” stated Huckstep. “ Bringing our residents, business owners and building owners together, listen to what it is they would like to see happen in their community and then coming together as a collective body is necessary to get us moving. We want and need to hear from everyone!”

By collecting everyone’s input they can form a unified organization and all take a sense of ownership for our community home with us.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420.