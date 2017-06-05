Eugene Victor Struttman

Eugene Victor Struttman, 86, of Louisiana died Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana. Father Lou Dorn officiated.

Visitation was from 9-10:30 a.m., Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. Burial was in Hermann City Cemetery in Hermann.

He was born Nov. 18, 1930 in Rhineland, the son of Frank and Laura VanBooven Struttman. He married Berniece Viola Zweifel March 2, 1963 at New Florence.

Gene is survived by his wife, Berniece V. Struttman of the home; one son; Mark Struttman and wife, Amanda of Hermann; one daughter; Angela Colter and husband, Scott of New Bloomfield; a granddaughter, Laura Jane Hagedorn and husband, A.J. of California; three step-children; Ashley and Cody Colter; both of Jefferson City and T.J. Harris of Hermann; two brothers, Frank Struttman and wife, Mary and Doug Struttman and wife, Debbie, all of Hermann; four sisters, LaFern O’Keefe and Shirley Baur and husband, Don, all of St. Charles, Verlee Drury and husband, Al of Bridgeton, and Clara Mae Blankenship of Thayer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Laura Van Booven Struttman, one son, Glendel Wayne Struttman, one brother, Cyril Struttman and a sister, Nadine Sullivan.

Gene had been employed with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for 33years before retiring. He was a veteran serving with the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a mortar gunner at the DMZ in Korea. He earned two battle stars and attained the rank of staff sergeant.

He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5553 in Bowling Green and a lifetime member of American Legion Post 370 in Louisiana.

Gene was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals play Baseball and was an avid Auto Racing fan. He was a man who could fix almost anything.

Pallbearers were Ben Priess, Ed Ruchalski, Steve Mintle, Dustin Von Vain, Frank Struttman and Keith Sullivan.

Memorials may be given to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Ladies Solidarity, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc. 117 Barnard Dr., Louisiana, MO 63353.