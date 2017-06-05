Help Wanted

WANTED GENERAL LABORER For Outside Plumber. MUST HAVE VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE (CDL-helpful, but not required). Apply at Orf Construction 15181 Pike 313 just off Hwy 161 in Bowling Green

LEGAL SECRETARY/PARALEGAL Law firm of McIlroy and Millan of Bowling Green seeks legal secretary/paralegal with prior experience preferred bu not required. Send resume with experience, skills, and salary requirements to: Jim_Burlison@mcilroyandmillan.com or to 220 W. Church St., Bowling Green, MO 63334

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice is accepting applications for Administrator. Candidate must be a graduate from a four-year college or university with a degree in the field of public health, business or health administration with supervisory experience preferred. Masters level degree is preferred. A full job description/application is available at www.pikecountyhealth.org, or in person at 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO. (573) 324-2111. Applications will be accepted until June 19, 2017. Email resume/application to jschumacher@pikecountyhealth.org.

OFFICE ASSISTANT/RECEPTIONIST Trailerman Trailers, Inc. has an immediate opening for an OFFICE ASSISTANT/RECEPTIONIST. The office assistant will perform routine clerical, secretarial, accounting and office support work in answering telephones, paging staff, receiving the public, providing customer assistance, data processing, record keeping, invoicing, and other management support tasks as assigned. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To apply, please submit a cover letter and an employment application to Trailerman Trailers, 19790 Highway 54, ATTN: HR Dept, Louisiana, MO 63353. You may also visit www.trailermantrailers.net or stop by to complete an application. Pre-employment Drug Testing required • Full time position • Competitive Wage and Benefit Package (Health Insurance, Retirement Account, Vacation, Paid Holidays and More) • Pay Bonus Incentives Available. EOE

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor has full time positions in the following departments: Customer Service * Purchasing. Ideal candidates must possess: Experience with Microsoft Excel, Access & Word, Detailed oriented with strong organization skills, Excellent time management skills & self-motivated, Excellent work attendance history. Applications available at Green Supply 3059 Audrain Rd 581 – Vandalia, Mo. 63382 (No phone calls) Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

HELP WANTED Country View Nursing Facility is seeking FULL & PART-TIME RNs & LPNs. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green.

HELP WANTED 7/11 CNA FT or PT 3/11 & 11/7 LPN PT. Only caring, dependable people need to apply. Competitive wages with shift differential & $3 more an hour on weekends (Sat./Sun.) Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home. EOE

OSWALD CROW AGENCY, an Independent Insurance Agency in Bowling Green, MO is looking for a competitive Insurance Sales Producer to help us expand our business by actively seeking and acquiring new clients. Our goal is to formulate strong relationships to ensure growth and preserve the strength of our agency’s status. Please send resumes to: a.oswald@oswaldcrow.com

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking Full & Part-Time Certified Nursing Assistants & Nursing Assistants. Training provided to become certified. Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

HELP WANTED Maple Grove Lodge has a full time 6A-6P position open for RN or LPN. Work every other weekend. Self scheduling. Benefits include insurance, 401K and vacation. Competitive salary based on experience. Apply in person at 2407 Kentucky Street Louisiana, MO EOE. Full time aide position available on 2-10 shift at Maple Grove Lodge. Work every other weekend. Competitive salary based on experience. Benefits include insurance, 401K and vacation. Apply in person at 2407 Kentucky Street Louisiana, MO EOE. Part-time position available in laundry at Maple Grove Lodge. Work every other weekend. Competitive salary. Benefits include insurance, 401K and Vacation. Apply in person at 2407 Kentucky Street Louisiana, MO EOE

NOW HIRING in Bowling Green! D&D, 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self motivated.(x4-34)

ADULT ED/FINANCIAL AID SECRETARIAL POSITION At Pike-Lincoln Technical Center (12 month position). Qualifications: Prepare Financial Aid Documents • General Clerical • Strong Communication Skills • Proficient In Google • Detail Oriented. Benefits Include: Employee Health & Life • Paid Sick & Personal Days • Missouri Teacher Retirement System. Background Check required. Applications www.cloptonhawks.com Or Send Resume & Application To: PLTC c/o Adult Ed/Fin Aid Position 342 Vo Tech Road Eolia, MO 63344 Pike County R-III Schools. An Equal Opportunity Employer.

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following:

Full-Time positions

• MT/MLT – Full-Time Weekend/Nights

$7,500 Sign-On Bonus (this position only)

• C.N.A. – Med/Surg – Full-time

• Housekeeper – Full-time (afternoon/evenings)

• RN – Med/Surg – Full-time (evenings/nights)

••• Full benefit package applies to above positions. •••

Part-Time and PRN positions

• Admissions Clerk – PRN

• Emergency Room RN – PRN

• MT/MLT – PRN

• Outpatient Surgery RN – PRN

• Radiology Tech – PRN

• Housekeeper – Part-time