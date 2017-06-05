Nancy June Evans

Nancy June Evans, 68, of Laddonia died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at South Hampton Place in Columbia.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday at Arnold Funeral Home with burial following in Laddonia Cemetery.

Visitation was from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Nancy was born March 15, 1949 in Watonga, Okla., the daughter of Arthur James and Edna England Gates.

On Oct. 19, 1973, Nancy married Audie Evans. He preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by a daughter, Amy England of Hallsville; a son, Lee Evans and Carry Cunningham of Mexico; grandchildren, Katelyn, Braden, Ryan, their father, Stephen, and a grandchild, Dusty; and a sister, Joy Evans and husband, Bobby of Laddonia; a brother, Jimmy Gates and wife, Nancy of Midwest City, Okla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her husband Audie, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, a step-father, Lloyd Parrish; a brother, Arthur “Art” Gates; and a grandson, Michael Cunningham.

Nancy was very family oriented and loved her children and grandchildren. She really enjoyed the Mexico Senior Center and the Special Olympics. She was always a very hard worker. Nancy always looked forward to her family reunions.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Mexico Senior Center, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.