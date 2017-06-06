20-Year-Old Louisiana Resident Is Victim Of Drowning Near Clarksville Dam

Numerous fire departments and search and rescue teams were called to action over the weekend after it was reported that a 20-year-old boy from Louisiana had fallen into the Mississippi River.

The body of Dillan White was discovered on Saturday evening just after 5 p.m. near the Clarksville dam.

White and two friends had been walking on the earthen dam that extends to Illinois off of the concrete at Lock and Dam 24, according to Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte. He said it was estimated the friends were walking in around two feet of water with the current determined to be over 10 mph.

It appears that White and a friend slipped and fell into the river and the other friend jumped in to assist. However, only two emerged from the water early Friday evening. Emergency crews were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. White’s body was recovered close to the area where he fell into the water the next day.

Numerous organizations responded to the tragedy including Pike County EMS, Pike County (Ill.) Emergency Management, Calhoun County and Pike County (Mo. and Ill.) Sheriff’s Departments, numerous fire departments from both states, the Missouri Water Patrol and the Conservation Departments of both states. Korte praised the joint efforts and management.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

A “gofundme” page has been set up to assist the family with expenses.