Honey Shuck Holds Porch Party To Kick Off Season

Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. kicked off the summer tourism season with a June 2 Porch Party at the former presidential candidate’s Bowling Green home.

Pictured, from left, are Honey Shuck Board Members Larry Twellman, Alan Hiles (portraying Champ Clark), Charlene McCune, Paulette Bruch, Nathan Lilley, Margie Vogel, Bob Kirkpatrick, State Rep. Jim Hansen and Pam Williams. Other board members include Ethan Colbert, Brent Engel, Nancy Guyton, Holly Johnston, Diane Kirkpatrick, Glen Leverenz, Tom Lewis and Trevor Lilley, with honorary members Millie Betz, J. Bennett Clark, Millie Jackson, Ed Lawson and Elenore Schewe.

The porch was replaced by Jeff Givens Construction of Bowling Green using a material that resembles wood and is approved for use at places such as Honey Shuck, which is a National Historic Landmark.

Donations from area residents and the Bill Hungate Matching Fund Trust paid the $11,873.73 cost. Hungate was a Bowling Green High School graduate and U.S. Congressman who bought the house in 1973 and turned it over to the not-for-profit Honey Shuck board.

Some of the old porch boards have been saved and may later be imprinted and sold as keepsakes for a fund-raiser.