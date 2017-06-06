Louisiana Takes Another Step Forward In Unifying Economic Development Efforts

Louisiana took another leap forward in creating a unified approach to economic development as around 55 people met on Monday, June 5 to set goals.

There are several organizations in Louisiana that address economic development in some way. Since it is best to have everyone in the boat rowing in the same direction, city officials hope to eliminate some of the overlap between organizations and develop a comprehensive plan to move forward. Mayor Bart Niedner stressed that no organization would lose their identity or be forced out.

The top priority that was agreed upon in the meeting was developing a single board/director with the authority and resources to set goals (long-term and short-term) and communicate those goals to the community at large. The group also identified other topics that should be addressed by the unified board.

The next step will be bringing all of the decision-makers of each organization to the table, along with those who remain interested in the process. Niedner and Economic Development Director Darrell Hampsten will develop a proposal and bring all the groups such as the Chamber of Commerce, the city’s economic development arm, LEDC, Community Betterment, LHPC, the R-II School District, etc. A meeting will likely take place inside of a month.