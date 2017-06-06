Missing Louisiana Man Located in Illinois

On June 6, 2017 at approximately 1600 hours, our agency received a telephone call from a male individual with the last name of Rhodes who reported Jacob Burse was at his residence in Pawnee, Illinois. Officer with Pawnee Illinois went to the address of Rhodes and spoke with Burse who stated he is fine and safe. Burse has been in contact with his family located in Louisiana, Missouri. The National Crime Information Center and Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System entries have been cleared by our agency.

Our Agency would like to thank everyone who has called with information and shared our Missing Person’s Post.

Earlier Story: Anyone With Information Urged To Contact Police

The search for 22-year-old Jacob Burse, of Louisiana, continues after his family reported him missing on Monday, June 5.

Chief of Police April Epperson told The People’s Tribune that Burse’s family became worried when he didn’t return home on Sunday. He was last seen in Louisiana on Friday, June 3. He left at approximately 5:30 p.m.

“[Burse] told some family members that he was going away for the weekend and would be home on Sunday,” Epperson explained. “He said he was going to the Quincy area and mentioned a person he was going to visit. We’ve made contact with that person and he never showed up.”

Epperson said the friend he left with is unknown and the kind of vehicle they were in is also unknown. She noted that it can’t be established that he and the unknown acquaintance even went to Quincy.

A missing person report has been sent to area law enforcement alerting them of the situation including the Quincy Police, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, both Pike County Sheriff’s Departments and state police organizations. The report also goes nationwide through law enforcement database.

Epperson noted that they have been unable to track Burse through his cell phone because it only works when there is internet access. She said that it is otherwise not in service. The phone will be checked every 24 hours. He is known to use Facebook messenger when connected to wifi.

The chief said more information might be obtained from a family member who was scheduled to meet with Louisiana Police on Monday evening to discuss messages she received.

“It may help put some of the pieces together. We don’t have much to go on right now,” Epperson remarked. “The family became concerned when he had not shown up or made contact with anyone on Monday.”

She added the department will be looking at some video surveillance to see if they can identify Burse in the region.

Family members have reached out to friends on Facebook to make contact if they have seen Burse over the course of last weekend. Any information will be helpful and deeply appreciated.

Individuals with information are urged to contact the Louisiana Police Department at 573-754-4021 or any law enforcement agency.