Yard Sales

Art’s Flea Market – Furniture, tools, misc., Bus. 54 W., Bowling Green, 573-470-6837. Open Monday-Saturday, 9-4; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

LARGE 3 FAMILY GARAGE SALE – Saturday, 8-?, 405 S. 17th, B.G. Men, women’s clothing, lots of girls clothes – newborn to 3T; lots of young girl’s and boy’s toys, books, household, misc.

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – 14504 Hwy. UU, B.G. Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon. Done having babies and cleaning out! TONS of girl, infant to 5 year items & clothes, nursing items, bottles, baby swing, jumper, walker, shoes, anything you need, we have it! Kid’s, men, women & maternity clothes, household items, Lipsense, etc. You won’t want to miss out! Schumacher.

MOVING SALE – 420 S. Court, B.G., Friday, 8 a.m.-?. Jewelry, shoes – new; antique wash stand, two antique tables, two bar stools, lots of frog misc., shovels, rakes, sleeping bags, vacuum, two old rockers, lots of misc.

HUGE SALE – 7 Morgan Lane – Abby Estates, Friday & Saturday, 8-?. Dishes, bed linens, some furniture, large variety.

GARAGE SALE – Friday, 7-6; Saturday, 7-1, South on 161 for 3.1 miles toward St. Clement. Right on Pike 403. Second house on right in machine shed. Rain or shine. T. Scherder-Woodworth. Women & men’s name-brand clothes & shoes, Coach purses, jewelry, household items, teaching materials, & misc. Also a 2000 19.5 ft. 200 hp. Charger bass boat.