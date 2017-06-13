Eastern MO YMCA Receives A.P. Green Foundation Grant

The Allen P. and Josephine B. Green Foundation has generously awarded the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA Project a $20,000 grant.

This is the second grant the foundation has provided to the project, which brings their total donation to $40,000. This donation continues to build upon the project fund that will create a YMCA to be enjoyed by all ages and it is greatly appreciated.

As mentioned in a previous article, the YMCA project is currently in the review phase to determine if an interest-free loan will be granted thru the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program (REDLG). Pursuing this loan has caused a construction delay, but this style loan will greatly benefit the project. The interest-free REDLG loan will allow 100 percent of donations to go towards the project versus paying up to $200,000 in interest on a traditional loan. The REDLG loan requires two phases of approvals with final notification occurring during the summer months.

Please continue to support the YMCA Project by remaining positive, being hopeful for approval of the REDLG loan, and showing generosity through donation. The final pieces of the project puzzle are nearly complete.

Any donation is greatly appreciated. Please visit the project website, www.emoymca.org to access a pledge form or email emoymca@gmail.com with any questions. Please become a part of this community changing project by making a donation.