Groshong Signs With CMU

Silex High School baseball player Colton Groshong has signed to continue on the diamond with Central Methodist University.

Groshong was a leader for an Owls team that reached the district championship game his senior season. As a junior, the team competed in the MSHSAA Class 1 final four, falling in the semifinal for a third place finish at state.

Pictured, front row (l-r): Keith Groshong, Colton Groshong, and Denise Groshong. Second row: Rob Ehlers, assistant CMU coach; Matt Lamouthe, CMU graduate coach; Nate Breland, CMU head coach; Chance Sugg, CMU graduate coach; and Coach Kent Hufty, Silex High School baseball coach and athletic director.